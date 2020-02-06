Bernard Kersh, man body-slammed by Chicago police in viral video, files lawsuit against city

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 29-year-old man who was knocked unconscious when a Chicago police officer body slammed him onto a street curb is suing the city and the officer.

Bernard Kersh's lawsuit was filed in Cook County Circuit Court on Thursday, claiming the officer should've known the maneuver was dangerous because he is trained in martial arts.

RELATED: Man body-slammed by CPD officer faces charges
EMBED More News Videos

CPD says the officer involved in the "emergency takedown" will be relieved of police powers, pending a review.



Officers tried to arrest Kersh on Thanksgiving Day last year after they said he was drinking alcohol in public at a bus stop in Chatham, then spat in an officer's face. Kersh has been charged with resisting arrest and assault.

The arrest was caught on bystander and police body camera video, prompting an outcry from activists and political leaders.

His family has said Kersh is mentally ill and suffers from schizophrenia.

RELATED: Rev. Jesse Jackson offers support to man seen on video being body-slammed by Chicago officer
EMBED More News Videos

Rev. Jesse Jackson is getting involved in the case of a Chicago man who was captured on video being slammed to the ground by a police officer on Thanksgiving Day.



Kersh was released from custody in December, and Rev. Jesse Jackson had posted his bond.

Following the incident, the officers involved in his violent take-down arrest were put on desk duty.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chathamchicagoarrestcontroversial videoviral videorev. jesse jacksoncaught on videochicago police departmentbattery
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
CPD officer body slams man to ground during arrest
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LPHS students stage sit-in amid ongoing misconduct investigations
Chicago Weather: Several inches of snow falls across area
Man charged in shooting on CTA Blue Line train
Woman charged in stabbing of street musician on Loop Red Line platform
Man shot by police after standoff in Riverside park
Trump unleashes fury at impeachment enemies after acquittal
How to watch the New Hampshire Democratic debate on ABC
Show More
Naperville bans sale of dogs, cats from commercial breeders
Chicago Auto Show: Media Preview Day
ICE agent shoots man in face during deportation fight
Chicago boxing club keeps at-risk youth off the street and in shape
Curie HS basketball coach removed after alleged altercation with student
More TOP STORIES News