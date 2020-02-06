Bernard Kersh, man body-slammed by Chicago police in viral video, files lawsuit against city

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5726582" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> CPD says the officer involved in the "emergency takedown" will be relieved of police powers, pending a review.

Rev. Jesse Jackson is getting involved in the case of a Chicago man who was captured on video being slammed to the ground by a police officer on Thanksgiving Day.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 29-year-old man who was knocked unconscious when a Chicago police officer body slammed him onto a street curb is suing the city and the officer.Bernard Kersh's lawsuit was filed in Cook County Circuit Court on Thursday, claiming the officer should've known the maneuver was dangerous because he is trained in martial arts.Officers tried to arrest Kersh on Thanksgiving Day last year after they said he was drinking alcohol in public at a bus stop in Chatham, then spat in an officer's face. Kersh has been charged with resisting arrest and assault.The arrest was caught on bystander and police body camera video, prompting an outcry from activists and political leaders.His family has said Kersh is mentally ill and suffers from schizophrenia.Kersh was released from custody in December, and Rev. Jesse Jackson had posted his bond.Following the incident, the officers involved in his violent take-down arrest were put on desk duty.