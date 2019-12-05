chicago police department

Man body-slammed by CPD officer remains jailed on alleged parole violation

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The man who was seen on video being body-slammed during an arrest by Chicago police officers remains behind bars after he appeared briefly in court Thursday.

Officers tried to arrest Bernard Kersh Thanksgiving day after they said he was drinking vodka in public then spat in an officer's face. Kersh has been charged with resisting arrest and assault.

CPD says the officer involved in the "emergency takedown" will be relieved of police powers, pending a review.



In court Thursday, prosecutors said they plan to seek a grand jury indictment against Kersh, so the hearing was postponed. Kersh was wearing glasses and remained silent during his court appearance.

Rev. Jesse Jackson is getting involved in the case of a Chicago man who was captured on video being slammed to the ground by a police officer on Thanksgiving Day.



Video of Kersh being slammed to the ground has drawn harsh criticism from civil rights leaders, including Rev. Jesse Jackson. Mayor Lori Lightfoot also called the video "disturbing."

Two of the Chicago police officers involved have been relieved of their police powers, which has drawn strong reactions from Kersh's mother as well as the Fraternal Order of Police.

"My son could have been killed. I think more needs to be done," said Keshia Johnson, Kersh's mother. "This is like a slap on the wrist, they're just not on the street, they're at a desk. They're still working every day and my son is behind bars."

"I fear for the future of the city when the police are being subjected to such ridiculous and outrageous accusations every time they make an arrest involving force," said Martin Priebe, of the Fraternal Order of Police.

The Fraternal Order of Police said they believe the police officer's actions were both legal and justified in this case.

Rev. Jackson posted $5,000 bond for Kersh, however, he remains behind bars because of an alleged parole violation.
