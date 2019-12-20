Man calls 911 to say he fatally stabbed someone in Lakeview, police say

CHICAGO -- A man is in custody Friday after he allegedly stabbed a man to death in Lakeview and called authorities to report it, police said.

The stabbing, which police say is possibly domestic-related, happened about 11:45 a.m. in the 800 block of West Dakin Street, Chicago police said.

A 44-year-old man called 911 to report that he had just killed a 21-year-old man, police said.

The man had a stab wound to the side of his neck and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Officers arrested the older man and are questioning him, police said. The motive remains unclear.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about the death.

