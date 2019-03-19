Man carjacked at gunpoint on Near North Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was forced out of his car at gunpoint on the Near North Side Monday night, Chicago police said.The 37-year-old man was sitting in his black 2015 Chevy Suburban SUV in the 200-block of West Walton Street at about 9 p.m. when police said two men approached on foot.The victim was forced out of his car and the two suspects fled in the SUV with the victim's phone, police said.No injuries were reported. No one is on custody and police are investigating.