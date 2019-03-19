Man carjacked at gunpoint on Near North Side

EMBED <>More Videos

A man was forced out of his car at gunpoint on the Near North Side Monday night, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was forced out of his car at gunpoint on the Near North Side Monday night, Chicago police said.

The 37-year-old man was sitting in his black 2015 Chevy Suburban SUV in the 200-block of West Walton Street at about 9 p.m. when police said two men approached on foot.

The victim was forced out of his car and the two suspects fled in the SUV with the victim's phone, police said.

No injuries were reported. No one is on custody and police are investigating.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
chicagonear north sidechicago crimecarjacking
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
3 dead as hundreds of homes flooded across Midwest
Wendy's manager charged with child sex assault
Lollapalooza 4-day tickets on sale Tuesday
Striking CSO musicians to hold rally with 'Hamilton,' 'A Bronx Tale' cast members
WATCH LIVE: Chemicals burn as ITC fire intensifies, spreads
Netherlands shooting: 3 dead, 3 in custody
Hairstylist loses life savings to catfish using US Marine's picture
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, warmer Tuesday
Family speaks out after video shows officer hitting woman
Inside the last Blockbuster Video on Earth
Hilton recycling used bars of soap for communities in need
Boy with autism calls 911 after his teddy bear goes missing
More TOP STORIES News