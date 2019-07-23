Man carjacked, hit in head with gun in South Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was carjacked and hit in the head with a gun in the South Loop Monday night, Chicago police said.

The 32-year-old victim was parked in an alley in the 1300-block of South Wabash Avenue at about 11:13 p.m. when police said two men approached him and yanked him out of his car.

The men hit him in the head with the gun and then got away in the man's 2009 Dodge Journey, according to police. The victim could be seen holding an ice pack over his injury, but he refused medical treatment.

No one is in custody. Area Central detectives are investigating.
