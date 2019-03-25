Crime & Safety

Man carjacked in Lincoln Park

EMBED <>More Videos

A 29-year-old man was carjacked in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood Monday morning, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 29-year-old man was carjacked in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood Monday morning, police said.

The man was getting out of his 2016 Subaru sedan in the 2300-block of North Cleveland Avenue at about 12:56 a.m. when two suspects forced him out of his vehicle.

The two suspects fled in the victim's Subaru sedan and a dark-colored SUV. The SUV was seen following the stolen vehicle.

No injuries were reported. Area Central detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetychicagolincoln parkchicago crimechicago police departmentcarjacking
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 charged in fatal shooting of CPD officer
Mother killed, 1-year-old son wounded in West Pullman shooting
Ind. man charged with stealing rare comic books from C2E2 vendors
Chicago AccuWeather: Windy and cold Monday
NJ couple rescued after nightmare cruise off Norway
Mueller report summary: No collusion between Trump, Russia
Video: Woman fights off brazen groper with umbrella
Show More
Police sgt. charged in murder of wife, found fatally shot in kitchen
Quick Tip: Beware of 'ghost' tax preparers
Suspect charged after elderly woman kicked on subway
Sheriff: Juvenile charged in shooting death of infant
Avocados recalled in 6 states over listeria concerns
More TOP STORIES News