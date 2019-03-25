Man carjacked in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 29-year-old man was carjacked in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood Monday morning, police said.
The man was getting out of his 2016 Subaru sedan in the 2300-block of North Cleveland Avenue at about 12:56 a.m. when two suspects forced him out of his vehicle.
The two suspects fled in the victim's Subaru sedan and a dark-colored SUV. The SUV was seen following the stolen vehicle.
No injuries were reported. Area Central detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.
