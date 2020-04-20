disneyland

Man arrested after breaking into Disneyland amid temporary closure, police say

Officers responded to the scene and found the man in the park around 11 p.m. near a construction site by the Guardians of the Galaxy ride.
ANAHEIM -- Police say an 18-year-old man was arrested after he broke into Disneyland Sunday night amid the park's temporary closure.

Jeremiah Smith, a transient resident of Anaheim, was seen jumping over a gate into the back lot of California Adventure, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene and found the man in the park around 11 p.m. near a construction site by the Guardians of the Galaxy ride.

Police believe the suspect's motive may have been to steal items or equipment from the construction site.

Police say Smith was arrested, cited for trespassing and then released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arrestbreak incoronavirusdisneyland
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEYLAND
Disneyland raises American flag on Main Street, creates moment of hope
How to make famous churros from Disneyland, Walt Disney World
Disney waives monthly payments for parks' annual passholders
Dapper Dans bring Disney magic with online performance
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL COVID-19 cases top 30K; PPE arrives from China
Community leaders call for better COVID-19 healthcare on South, West sides
Springfield protest calls for reopening Illinois economy
'The Last Dance': All eyes on the hotly anticipated Michael Jordan docu-series
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
New Pandemic EBT program aims to feed kids during school closures
Industry voices weigh in on whether grocery stores should let people inside
Show More
33 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
New bill could cancel rent, mortgage payments during pandemic
Australia to make Google and Facebook pay for news content
What to know about Illinois' 30,357 COVID-19 cases
Doctors await test results after District 214 student dies
More TOP STORIES News