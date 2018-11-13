Man charged after 3 pedestrians hit in Logan Square

CHICAGO (WLS) --A Chicago man has been charged after police said he hit three pedestrians with his car in Logan Square on Saturday, police said.
Police said Brian Sagastume, 20, was driving away from the scene of another crash when he hit three pedestrians on Milwaukee Avenue near Fullerton Avenue at about 1:49 a.m., police said.
Two men were hospitalized in serious condition and a woman was transported to a hospital, where she was treated and released.
Sagastume was charged with felony counts of aggravated dui/bodily harm, reckless driving, bodily harm and misdemeanor counts of leaving the scene and DUI/alcohol intoxication compound/drug.