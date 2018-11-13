Man charged after 3 pedestrians hit in Logan Square

EMBED </>More Videos

A Chicago man has been charged after police said he hit three pedestrians in Logan Square on Saturday.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Chicago man has been charged after police said he hit three pedestrians with his car in Logan Square on Saturday, police said.

Police said Brian Sagastume, 20, was driving away from the scene of another crash when he hit three pedestrians on Milwaukee Avenue near Fullerton Avenue at about 1:49 a.m., police said.

Two men were hospitalized in serious condition and a woman was transported to a hospital, where she was treated and released.

Sagastume was charged with felony counts of aggravated dui/bodily harm, reckless driving, bodily harm and misdemeanor counts of leaving the scene and DUI/alcohol intoxication compound/drug.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pedestrian injuredpedestrian struckcar crashChicagoLogan Square
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Driver strikes 3 pedestrians while attempting to flee NW Side car crash
Top Stories
Girl, 16, sexually assaulted after being forced into vehicle on Far South Side
Michelle Obama in Chicago to kick off book tour for 'Becoming'
10 hurt, 1 critically, after CTA, Pace buses collide on Far South Side
'Not a monster': Chris Watts' parents defend son who murdered family
Simple acts of kindness you can do to celebrate World Kindness Day
Blind woman, 29, reported missing from West Pullman
Pilot shortage remedy raises safety questions as thousands sought to fill gap
Chicago AccuWeather: More sun but still cold and blustery Tuesday
Show More
Shocking double elimination on 'Dancing with the Stars' rocks the ballroom
Family files lawsuit after nightclub security guard shot by Midlothian police
Air traffic controller out after mystery spell in tower
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
More News