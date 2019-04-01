Crime & Safety

Man charged after boy, 8, killed in Aurora hit-and-run

A man has been charged after an 8-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run crash last week, Aurora police said.

Police said 28-year-old Christopher Carrillo was driving south on Lake Street near Plum Street struck last Monday when he struck and killed Izaiah Lopez as he was crossing the street with his grandfather, who was injured. Carrillo then fled the scene and abandoned his car in a nearby neighborhood, police said.

Izaiah Lopez, 8



After making contact with Carrillo was taken into custody and charged with failure to report an accident involving death, failure to report an accident involving injury, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in personal injury or death, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and no valid driver's license.
