CHICAGO (WLS) --A man has been charged with attacking two Chicago police officers who responded to a domestic disturbance call in the Little Village neighborhood
Police said the officers were called to an apartment in the 2000-block of South Sacramento Avenue at about 2 a.m. for a domestic disturbance involving 29-year-old Dante Flores-Vargas. His roommate told police Flores-Vargas threatened him with a knife.
When officers went to take him into custody, police said Flores-Vargas bit one officer in the hand and kicked another in the leg. Officers had to use a Taser on Flores-Vargas before taking him into custody.
Flores-Vargas has been charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer and one misdemeanor count of aggravated assault.