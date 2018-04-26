Man charged after Chicago police officer hit in head with vase in Woodlawn

Forrest Dix. (Chicago police)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A man has been charged after Chicago police said he hit an officer in the head with a vase in the Woodlawn neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a call of a domestic battery in the 6400-block of South Kenwood Avenue at about 12:35 a.m., police said.

Police said that 26-year-old Forrest Dix has been identified as the man who battered a 32-year-old woman and struck a responding officer with a vase.

Dix was arrested in the 7500-block of South State Street at about 3:20 a.m., police said. While investigating, police said Dix was found to be in possession of hundreds of counterfeit DVDs.

Dix has been charged with felony counts of aggravated battery/great bodily harm to a peace officer and unlawful use of recorded sound and a misdemeanor count of domestic battery. He is scheduled to appear in bond court on Thursday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago police departmentpolice officer injuredWoodlawnChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
CPD officer hit in head with vase in Woodlawn
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Lawsuit: Woman injured by drone at Vegas casino party
More News