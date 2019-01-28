Man charged after Chicago police officer shot in vest in West Rogers Park

Swaleh Mohammed. (Chicago police)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A man has been charged after a Chicago police officer was hit in his bullet-proof vest on the Northwest Side Saturday.

Police said they responded to a domestic incident at about 6:45 p.m. in the 6400-block of North Kedzie Avenue in the West Rogers Park neighborhood.

When three officers entered the home, CPD says they were fired upon by Swaleh Mohammed. An officer was hit in the vest and is okay.

Mohammed was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for a mental health evaluation, police said. He has been charged with three counts of first degree attempted murder and three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm.
