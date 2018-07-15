Man charged after firing at officers in South Shore, police say

A suspect has been charged with attempted murder after Chicago police said he shot at officers. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A suspect has been charged with attempted murder after Chicago police said he shot at officers.

Randale Truitt, 31, of Chicago, is set to appear in bond court Sunday.

Police said officers identified him as the man who fired a handgun in their direction Friday night.

Officers were conducting a traffic stop in the 7900-block of South Essex Avenue at about 9:36 p.m. Police said Truitt was in the back seat of the vehicle got out and ran away.

Officers chased him on foot and they said he started shooting at them. Police said an officer then returned fire and neither the officer nor Truitt were injured.

Truitt was taken into custody a short time later and a weapon was recovered from the scene, police said. He has been charged with two counts of attempted murder.
