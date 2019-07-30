Man charged after he allegedly locks children in vehicle for 2 hours in suburban Lake Forest

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- A 32-year-old man faces charges after he allegedly left two children inside a vehicle with the windows rolled up for more than two hours in suburban Lake Forest.Brandon Wilson, of North Chicago, was charged with a misdemeanor count of child endangerment Monday, according to Lake Forest police.About 11:57 a.m., Lake Forest police and fire officials were called to the parking lot of the Northwestern Lake Forest Hospital after hospital security staff heard two boys blowing the horn of a Dodge pickup truck, police said. The children, 8 and 9, were locked in the car with the windows rolled up and appeared to be in need of medical attention.Officers were able to remove the children from the truck and they were taken inside the hospital for a medical evaluation, police said. After speaking with the boys, officers determined that Wilson, their father, had gone inside and locked them in the truck with the windows rolled up for about two hours and fifteen minutes before hospital security found them.Wilson was found in the hospital, arrested but later released, police said. He is due back in court August 23.