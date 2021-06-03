chicago shooting

Man charged after Austin shooting leaves mother, 1-year-old baby hurt, Chicago police say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Man charged after mother, baby hurt in Austin shooting: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 30-year-old Chicago man has been charged after a 30-year-old mother and her 1-year-old son were shot in Chicago's West Side Austin neighborhood Tuesday night.

Michael Williams faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery, aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon as a felon in connection with the incident, CPD said early Thursday morning.

He was arrested just after 1:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 7200-block of North Sheridan Road, police said.

He had reportedly left the scene of the shooting and was spotted by police, who conducted a traffic stop.

The mother and child were both being treated at Stroger Hospital Wednesday.

The mother was in good condition, and her baby boy had been stabilized after being shot in both legs.

Chicago police said this started just before midnight Tuesday, when a man began shooting through the window of the garden apartment where they were.

RELATED: Cicero shooting: Uber driver shot in attempted robbery ID'd as NW Indiana father of 3

It took place in the 5200-block of West Congress Parkway, CPD said. Both were rushed to Stroger Hospital, as police continue to investigate whether they were the intended targets of the shooting or if it possibly could have been someone else inside the apartment at the time.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

Williams is next due in court Thursday.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoaustinchicago shootingchicago crimebabygun violenceshootingchicago violence
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO SHOOTING
Girl, 14, critically injured in Back of the Yards shooting
Shooting on Dan Ryan leaves driver seriously hurt: ISP
Mother, baby hurt in Austin shooting: CPD
Bronzeville shooting leaves 1 dead, another hurt: police
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Shooting on Dan Ryan leaves driver seriously hurt: ISP
Girl, 14, critically injured in Back of the Yards shooting
Mt. Prospect hit-and-run driver strikes person in wheelchair: police
Mom accidentally shoots her 5-year-old while trying to hit dog, police say
Racks of clothes worth over $10K stolen from Skokie mall: police
Now proven against coronavirus, mRNA can do so much more
Amazon to hold Prime Day over 2 days in June
Show More
Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, warm
Joliet boy, 2, dies after accidentally shooting himself, police say
This Hot Cheeto burger has people waiting around the block
South Loop pastor hosts business fest pop up to bring customers back
White House to offer incentive to encourage vaccinations
More TOP STORIES News