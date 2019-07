Man charged after Chicago police cars, restaurant damaged in South Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged with damaging Chicago police vehicles and a restaurant in the South Loop, police said.The incident occurred outside the 1st District Police station in the 1700-block of South State Street at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said. Police said Jerlandus Terrell admits to damaging several Chicago police vehicles and other vehicles parked outside the station.Terrell was arrested in the 1100-block of North Austin Avenue at about 3:35 p.m. . He has been charged with a felony count of criminal damage to government property and three misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and is expected in bond court Thursday.