CHICAGO (WLS) --A 25-year-old man has been charged after a shootout at a West Side church Wednesday night, Chicago police said Friday.
Police said Kenneth Baines walked into the Maypole Avenue Church of Christ in 4400-block of West Maypole just after 8 p.m. and announced a robbery.
A 57-year-old security guard was inside the church and both men pulled out guns and fired. Baines was shot several times in the chest and the security guard was wounded in the arm.
Baines fled and was arrested about a block away in the 200-block of North Kenneth Avenue shortly after the shooting. Both Baines and the security guard were transported to hospitals.
On Friday, Chicago police said that Baines has been charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, attempted armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm.
According to the digital ticker over the door of the Maypole Avenue Church of Christ, there is a Bible study group at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. Neighbors say the church is where police have their community watch meetings and it even serves as a polling place on Election Day. Some believe the robber was after donations.
Police said the security guard legally owns his weapon.