Man charged for attacking, injuring Chicago police detective who was investigating South Shore murder

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago police detective attacked while investigating South Shore murder

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection to an attack in February.

The man was one of two individuals that attacked a Chicago police detective who was investigating a previous homicide in the city's South Shore neighborhood. The second offender is still being sought.

Police said two men armed with a gun and knife attacked the officer from behind around 7 p.m. in the 7700-block of South Yates and began physically assaulting him while rummaging through his pockets.

The suspects fled when the detective's partner rushed to help him, police said. One of the suspects was taken into custody in the 2300-block of E. 75th Street. The other suspect remains at large.

Chicago police said the detective, a 26-year veteran of the department, was taken to an area hospital in good condition with injuries to his head and neck.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagosouth shorepolice officer injuredchicago crimehomicide investigationchicago violencechicago police department
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man, 18, expected at bond court after being charged in Jaslyn Adams' murder
Surviving good Samaritan recalls deadly stabbing at Berwyn store; man charged
Pandemic-related parts delays, expiring warranties cause appliance repair issues
Welcome to Boxville: Chicago's shipping container incubator
Woman charged with felony for not returning VHS 21 years ago
Chicago clinic offers single-dose shots after CDC Johnson and Johnson vaccine pause lifted
Chicago man ID'd as victim of serial killer nearly 40 years after remains discovered in shallow grave
Show More
Demonstrators urged to 'cause change' in Chicago police
Chicago Weather: Sunny, cooler by the lake Sunday
Archer Heights street renamed in honor of couple who died from COVID
7 shot, 1 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
Oscars 2021: What this year's red carpet means for designers
More TOP STORIES News