Michigan man charged for attacking fianceé with chainsaw, dragging her through fire

A Detroit-area man is facing trial on charges that he attacked his fiancee with a chainsaw and dragged her through a campfire at his cabin in Clare County this summer. (Clare County Police Department)

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. --
A Detroit-area man is facing trial on charges that he attacked his fiancee with a chainsaw and dragged her through a campfire at his cabin in Clare County this summer.

Robert Presley Jr., 46, is accused of attacking the woman the 38-year-old woman from Madison Heights on his property June 6 in Clare County's village of Temple.

He was bound over to trial last week on all 14 felony charges filed against him. He faces up to life in prison if convicted of the most serious charges.

Authorities say a domestic fight broke out between Presley and the woman. He allegedly cut her with a chainsaw, dragged her through a campfire and struck her with his hands or feet before she was able to escape.

The woman walked to the roadway, where a passing motorist picked her up and brought her to an ambulance station nearby. She was transported to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, where she was being treated for serious injuries.

After the woman escaped, Presley allegedly drove himself to the Clare County Sheriff's Office to file a report about her assaulting him. Police say he was intoxicated when he showed up and had nine guns in plain sight in his vehicle.

Presley was arrested on the following charges:
  • Assault with intent to murder

  • Torture

  • Nine counts of carrying a firearm as a convicted felon

  • Possession of ammunition as a convicted felon

  • Drunken driving second offense

  • A habitual offender third offense enhancement


