Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults

A man was charged in the sexual assault of two women in separate attacks on Chicago's Near North Side. Both allegedly happened inside apartment buildings.Last week, police said a woman agreed to meet 29-year-old Rene Chandler in a condo near LaSalle Street and Chicago Avenue in the city's Near North neighborhood, where he threw her onto a couch and assaulted her.Chandler is accused of a similar attack against a different woman back in April, in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood.