Man charged in 2017 murder of 14-year-old Pilsen boy

CHICAGO (WLS) --Murder charges have been filed in the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy last year.
Damien Santoyo was sitting on a porch with friends when he was killed in a drive-by shooting on August 6, 2017 in the 1700-block of South Newberry Avenue in Pilsen.
Prosecutors said Mark Ortega, 19, shouted a gang slogan before killing Santoyo. The boy was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.
Two other teens who were with Santoyo were not injured.
Ortega is charged with first-degree murder. He is being held without bond.