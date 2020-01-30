Man charged in 2017 murder of Diamond Turner in Grand Crossing

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Arthur Hilliard has been charged in the 2017 murder of 21-year-old Diamond Turner.

Turner's body was found by a garbage collector in an alley trash can in the 7300-block of South Kenwood Avenue in March 2017.

She had been reported missing by family and had last been seen leaving Red's Lounge on South Stony Island Avenue. An autopsy concluded she had been beaten to death and dumped in the alley.

Hilliard, 52, has been charged with one count of first degree murder, police said Wednesday morning.
