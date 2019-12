EMBED >More News Videos New surveillance video may help police figure out why a man was stabbed to death in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood last Tuesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man already charged in a deadly stabbing on Chicago's West Side has now been charged in a second stabbing in the same neighborhood.Police said Thursday Darius Mayze, 25, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the stabbing of a 64-year-old man in the 1100-block of South Keeler Avenue in Lawndale on November 15, 2018.Mayze was already in custody after being charged in the stabbing of 58-year-old Ronald Rockett on November 20, 2018 in the 1200-block of South Christiana Avenue.