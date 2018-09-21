Man charged in Chinatown attack on 91-year-old man expected in bond court Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) --A man charged with attacking a 91-year-old man in Chinatown is expected in bond court Friday.
Alexander Taylor, 45, faces three felony charges of aggravated battery after Chicago police said Taylor allegedly sucker punched 91-year-old Yen Jit Wong on Tuesday. The attack happened on Wentworth Avenue near 24th street in the city's Chinatown neighborhood.
Chicago Police Sergeant Michael Bazarek, who witnessed the attack, said earlier Taylor was acting strangely.
"Going from gibberish to unintelligible comments, talking at the sky, talking at the sidewalk, and frightening people," the sergeant said.
Taylor was convicted of aggravated battery back in 2006.
The 91-year-old grandfather is still in intensive care. Yen Jit Wong's family says his condition has gotten worse and he is now on a feeding tube.
"My grandfather wasn't a threat to anybody in the community. He's 91. He enjoyed taking walks in the community," said grandson Jeremi Yu.
His family said he hit his head on the ground and has bleeding around his brain as well as a broken collarbone. They said at the time of the attack, Wong was on his way home after having lunch with his son.