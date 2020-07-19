CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 21-year-old Chicago man is facing charges in connection to an Old Town shooting that left three people injured, including a baby, earlier this week.
Teantun Davis is facing three counts of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm and one count of unlawful use of weapon, Chicago police said Saturday.
On Thursday night, a 35-year-old man, a 19-year-old man, and a 5-month-old baby were shot in the 1400 block of North Hudson.
RELATED: 3 shot, including baby in Old Town, police say
Police responding to the scene were given a description of the vehicle involved, which they followed to around the 200 block of W 37th Place. Two suspects were taken into custody and two guns were covered.
Davis was among the suspects arrested on Thursday.
A 5-month old baby suffered a graze wound to the temple and was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital where his condition stabilized.
The 35-year-old and the 19-year-old self-transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition, police said.
No other details about the shooting have been released at this time.
The video in the featured player is from an earlier report.
Man charged in connection to Old Town shooting that injured 3, including baby
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News