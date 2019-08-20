Suspect, 22, charged in connection with kidnapping Crown Point teen

22-year-old Alexander Martin Curry-Fishtorn.

CROWN POINT, Ind. (WLS) -- The man accused of stalking and abducting a teenager from Northwest Indiana is now facing charges.Alexander Curry-Fishtorn, 22, of St. John, Indiana, is facing 21 charges, including four counts of kidnapping, five counts of criminal confinement, six counts of stalking, and three counts of domestic battery, Lake County Prosecuting Attorney Bernard A. Carter said in a statement.An Amber Alert was issued nationwide for Madison Eddlemon, 16, Sunday morning. She returned home with her family Monday morning after she was found safe in Arkansas.According to prosecutors, Curry-Fishtorn dragged Eddelmon into his car off the road near Crown Point Friday night after her car broke down on her way home from work. Her car was found abandoned with her belongings still inside at an intersection not far from home.According to the affidavit, Eddlemon told prosecutors she quickly realized Curry-Fishtorn had planned the entire thing, and had all his belongings in the back.Eddlemon's family said Curry-Fishtorn abducted her. The family drove out to Arkansas immediately when they heard their daughter had been found Sunday.Madison's mother, Nichole Cain, said Curry-Fishtorn is a U.S. Marine reservist who kidnapped her daughter and then drove to a friend's house in Arkansas where he allegedly forced her to dye her hair.Cain said Curry-Fishtorn has been stalking her daughter for over a year after meeting her at a Marine recruitment facility in Crown Point. She was training there with a group of young people once a week to one day become a Marine.She said Curry-Fishtorn was assisting the training program and started secretly seeing her daughter, which then allegedly led to physical abuse, threats of violence and ultimately an order of protection.It appears she may not have been his only target."I had two mothers write me and say he did the exact same thing to them, but when police got involved he stopped," Cain said. "They banned him from the building to stop him from assisting, they did stop him from being around the kids."ABC7 has reached out to the Marines, who said they are in the process of gathering information. If he is found guilty of the allegations he will be held accountable under the Uniform Code of Military Justice as well.Authorities have not shared how they were found.