Man charged with punching nurse who coughed on CTA bus

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man is facing charges over allegations he attacked a nurse on a CTA bus in the Loop earlier this month.Quindrell Yarbrough, 29, is charged with aggravated battery in the April 1 attack, Chicago police announced Friday.A nurse told ABC7 she was punched in the face on a CTA bus by a man who accused her of trying to give him COVID-19.The nurse, who asked not to be identified, said she was wearing a mask and coughed into her elbow.Yarbrough was already on probation for beating a veteran he accused of cutting in front of him in a store line.Police didn't provide any other details in the investigation.