Man charged in deadly New Lenox hit-and-run from 2018

NEW LENOX, Ill. (WLS) -- An arrest has been made in a deadly hit-and-run that went unsolved for more than a year and a half.

On January 18, 2018, police responded to a crash on I-80 just east of I-355 in south suburban New Lenox. Investigators said a 2005 Toyota 4Runner heading east on I-80 struck the front driver's side of a 2011 Kia Soul that was stopped in the center lane.

RELATED: Man who died after being ejected from vehicle in I-80 crash identified

Aaron Scofield, of Chicago, was thrown from the Kia on impact and died.

Investigators discovered Scofield had been struck and disabled by a commercial vehicle that then fled the scene, leaving his Kia disabled with its lights off in the middle of the road.

RELATED: Man killed in January I-80 crash had been hit before fatal impact

Tuesday Illinois State Police arrested 28-year-lld Carrifthian Lester of Calumet City in relation to the incident. He was charged with failure to report an accident involving personal injury or death and failure to stop after having an accident involving personal injury or death, both felonies.

Lester is being held in Will County Jail awaiting a bond hearing. Prosecutors will ask for $150,000 bond, state police said.
