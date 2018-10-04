Man charged in deadly shooting in car outside Congress Plaza Hotel in South Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A man has been charged in a deadly shooting outside the Congress Plaza Hotel in the South Loop on Monday.

Marquis Watkins, 39, has been charged with two counts of first degree murder and two counts of attempted first degree murder, police said Wednesday.

Five people were inside the car at about midnight on Monday when shots were fired in the car in the 500-block of South Michigan Avenue, which caused the car to crash into a light pole and a planter box outside the hotel.

Bruce Y. Miller, 29, and Steve Nixon 30, were both wounded and transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where they were later pronounced dead. Two other people were wounded in the shooting.

Police said they found two weapons inside the car.
