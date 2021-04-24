Man charged in death of good Samaritan, stabbed to death trying to stop attack by angry customer at Berwyn grocery store

BERWYN, Ill. (WLS) -- A 30-year-old Berwyn man has been charged with murder in the death of a good Samaritan, trying to break up a fight at a Berwyn grocery store Friday morning.Fernando Barrios was charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder Friday night after Berwyn police said a man was stabbed to death while trying to stop a fight at Valle's Produce Friday morning. A second good Samaritan was also stabbed but expected to survive.Police said around 10:15 a.m., a customer at the store, who police identified as Barrios, became enraged when he angrily accused a 14-year-old girl of cutting in line to buy a bottle of water. The girl was in the store to visit her mother, who worked there as a cashier, and was asking her mother about the price of a bottle of water.The girl told the customer she wasn't cutting in line, but police said the man began swearing at her and then physically attacked her, punching her several times in the face."He started punching her," Berwyn Police Chief Michael Cimaglia said. "The mother tried to intervene and protect her child, and then the mother got punched."A good Samaritan in the store, later identified as Humberto Guzman, 32, of Justice attempted to intervene in the attack. Police said witnesses told them Barrios initially walked away, but then stopped, returned, pulled out a knife and stabbed the good Samaritan multiple times in the chest and torso.Police responding to the store found Guzman and rushed him to a hospital, where he died.Guzman's sister said he worked for Vitner's potato chips and was at the store to make a delivery at the time of the attack. He leaves behind a wife and young daughter. Berwyn police called him a "true hero."Meanwhile, Barrios ran from the store and down an alley, where a second good Samaritan, a 29-year-old man, confronted him and was stabbed in the torso, police said. That person was treated at a hospital and was expected to be released later Friday."Pulling out a knife and injuring two individuals and killing one of them, obviously there's something not right with that individual," said nearby business owner Jesus Salazar.Police found the suspect covered in blood in a backyard in the 2300-block of Cuyler Avenue and took him into custody.Police said Barrios has no history of violent crime, and they're not aware of any previous disputes at Valle's.The teenage girl was treated at a hospital for her injuries, police said.Barrios is due in court Saturday.