Chicago Walgreens shooting suspect accused of murdering woman suspected of shoplifting in court Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 33-year-old man charged with murdering a woman inside a Walgreens store on the Northwest Side is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Police said Louis Hicks was pretending to be a police officer. Just before closing time last Wednesday, police said a manager at the store on Fullerton and Cicero confronted 46-year-old Sircie Varnado, suspecting she was trying to shoplift.

The manager then called Hicks, who lives nearby, for help. During a confrontation police said Hicks verbally fought with Varnado, threw her to the ground, shot her in the head and claimed he was a cop. Then he ran off.

Varnado's family said he didn't have to kill her.

"I don't know why they would stereotype her but I do know he murdered my aunt. In cold blood," said Nydia Foster, victim's niece, last week.

According to published reports Hicks, who is a former security guard, has impersonated a government official before, and been arrested on that same charge.

Friday morning, he's back in jail charged with first degree murder, false impersonation of an officer, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Hicks was not a Walgreens employee, but the company says it's cooperating with the investigation.

"We are committed to providing a safe environment for our employees, patients and customers in the communities we serve," the company said in a statement.
