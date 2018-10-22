CHICAGO (WLS) --Chicago police announced Monday that a man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 2-year-old boy in the Hermosa neighborhood earlier this month.
Julien Gonzalez, 2, had been at a family party with his family. The toddler and an 18-year-old man were standing on the sidewalk near the mouth of an alley in the 2200-block of North Kilbourn Avenue at about 10:17 p.m. on October 6 when shots were fired their direction.
Police said that Alexander Varela, 27, got involved in a physical altercation and ordered another man to fire into a group of people. Police said the entire incident stemmed from what they call "a simple and petty argument from individuals who live on the block."
"This was a birthday party, OK, so people were celebrating when this occurred," said Chicago Police Deputy Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan. "There was a petty argument between a couple of women and this offender, who lives on the block, who is a gang member, he chose to insert himself into the argument, OK. He wasn't at the party. He wasn't invited to the party. There's always little squabbles, but he's a gang member and he thinks he owns the block, so he's going to come down there and insert himself into the argument."
Gonzalez and the man were both wounded. The boy was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he later died and the man was wounded in the leg and was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where his condition stabilized.
Varela is a known gang and has been charged with first degree murder, police said.
In announcing the charges Monday, detectives made it clear, the investigation is still open. For one, the actual shooter is not yet in custody.
Investigators said it was people at the party itself that lead them to Varela. He is scheduled to be in bond court Monday afternoon.