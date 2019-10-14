Man charged in fatal shooting of 5 at apartment building on Chicago's Northwest Side

Marek Krysztof. (Chicago police)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 66-year-old man has been charged after police said he shot and killed five people in an apartment building in the Dunning neighborhood on the Northwest Side on Saturday.

Officers responded to the shooting at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday near the 6700-block of West Irving Park Road. Police said the man, Krysztof Marek, first walked into a second-floor unit, and killed four people as they ate dinner. Then made his way up to the third floor, where he shot another woman, police said.

The woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition. She was pronounced dead on Sunday, according to county officials.

EMBED More News Videos

A 66-year-old man is in custody Sunday after a shooting in an apartment building on the Northwest Side left five people dead, police said.



Two female victims have been identified in the shooting. Cook County Spokeswoman Natalia Derevyanny confirmed that Jolanta Topolska, 53, and Tsvetanka Kostadinova were both killed. The identities of the other three victims have not been released.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, CPD First Deputy Superintendent Anthony Riccio said the shooter had a history of problems with his neighbors.

"He knew everybody in the building and everybody knew him," Riccio said. "They say he had anger management issues. He's had confrontation issues with residents before. We don't know what set him off. All we know is that there has been a history between the occupants and him."

Monday morning, police announced that Marek has been charged with five counts of first degree murder and is scheduled to appear in bond court Monday.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot called the mass shooting "devastating and almost unfathomable" on Twitter Saturday.



"We mourn the loss, honor the victims, and continue the hard but necessary work of keeping our neighborhoods safe, and taking guns out of the hands of those who are mentally infirm," Lightfoot said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
dunningchicagochicago shootingfatal shootingshootingapartmentchicago police department
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy, 3, shot in head, critically injured in Back of the Yards
28 shot, 7 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Disney announcing which movies, shows you can watch on Disney Plus: LIVE
Seniors feel 'trapped' after elevator outage in NW Indiana
'Hamilton' star Miguel Cervantes' 3-year-old daughter has died
Man beaten, robbed on CTA Red Line train on North Side
SB I-57 reopens after person hit, killed by vehicle in Posen
Show More
Metra MD-N, UP-NW service disrupted after pedestrian struck by freight train on NW Side
CTU to hold downtown rally, march Monday
Alabama police question man in 3-year-old girl's kidnapping
Chicago AccuWeather: Bright sunshine, chilly Monday
Officer shoots woman inside her Texas home after welfare check
More TOP STORIES News