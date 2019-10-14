Man charged in fatal shooting of 5 at apartment building on Chicago's Northwest Side

Officers responded to the shooting at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday near the 6700-block of West Irving Park Road. Police said the man, Krysztof Marek, first walked into a second-floor unit, and killed four people as they ate dinner. Then made his way up to the third floor, where he shot another woman, police said.
The woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition. She was pronounced dead on Sunday, according to county officials.
Two female victims have been identified in the shooting. Cook County Spokeswoman Natalia Derevyanny confirmed that Jolanta Topolska, 53, and Tsvetanka Kostadinova were both killed. The identities of the other three victims have not been released.
Speaking to reporters on Saturday, CPD First Deputy Superintendent Anthony Riccio said the shooter had a history of problems with his neighbors.
"He knew everybody in the building and everybody knew him," Riccio said. "They say he had anger management issues. He's had confrontation issues with residents before. We don't know what set him off. All we know is that there has been a history between the occupants and him."
Monday morning, police announced that Marek has been charged with five counts of first degree murder and is scheduled to appear in bond court Monday.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot called the mass shooting "devastating and almost unfathomable" on Twitter Saturday.
"We mourn the loss, honor the victims, and continue the hard but necessary work of keeping our neighborhoods safe, and taking guns out of the hands of those who are mentally infirm," Lightfoot said.