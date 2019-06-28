Man charged in fatal shooting of Fulton County Sheriff's deputy in Avon, Ill.

LEWISTOWN, Ill. -- A man suspected of fatally shooting an Illinois sheriff's deputy has been charged with first-degree murder and ordered held on $5 million bond.
Forty-two-year-old Nathan Woodring of Avon appeared Thursday in Fulton County Circuit Court.
He's accused of killing 39-year-old Fulton County Deputy Troy Chisum after Chisum responded Tuesday to a battery and disturbance call at a home in Avon in rural western Illinois. Woodring was taken into custody after a standoff that lasted more than 18 hours.
The (Peoria) Journal Star reports a grand jury likely will hear the case. If Woodring is indicted, he would then return to court to enter a plea.
Visitation for Chisum will be Sunday at Cuba High School, with services there on Monday.
