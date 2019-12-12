Man charged in fatal stabbing of co-worker in Portage Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A suburban man charged with murdering a co-worker Sunday night at a restaurant in Portage Park has been denied bail.Jesus Martinez, 37, of Elmwood Park is accused of stabbing 35-year old Cory Neill to death during an argument at a restaurant in the 5000-block of West Irving Park Road. Witnesses told police they could hear screaming and yelling coming from the kitchen of the business.Martinez and Neill worked at Tavern Foundation Grille. Neill was the chef and lived in Stickney.Martinez has been charged with one count of first-degree murder. He was denied bond in a court appearance Wednesday.