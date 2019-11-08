Man faces murder charge in fatal stabbing of girlfriend in Belmont Central, police say

CHICAGO -- A man has been charged with fatally stabbing his girlfriend Tuesday in Belmont Central on the Northwest Side, Chicago police said.Oscar Sauceda Villalobos, 34, faces a count of first-degree murder in connection to the death of 29-year-old Flor Navarrete-Soto, according to Chicago police.Authorities found Navarrete-Soto lying on a bedroom floor with stab wounds to her neck Tuesday at about 9:40 p.m. in the 2400 block of North Marmora Avenue, police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.She was pronounced dead on the scene, authorities said. An autopsy ruled her death a homicide.Officers arrested Villalobos at the scene, police said.Police sources said the man was her boyfriend, and that the incident was domestic-related. He had self-inflicted lacerations to his wrist and neck, and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center.He appeared in court for a bond hearing on Friday, according to county records.