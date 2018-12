EMBED >More News Videos New surveillance video may help police figure out why a man was stabbed to death in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood last Tuesday.

A man charged in a deadly stabbing on Chicago's West Side is due in court Wednesday.Darius Mayze, 24, is charged with murdering 58-year-old Ronald Rockett in the 1200-block of South Christiana Avenue last month.Police say surveillance video led them to Mayze, who was arrested on Sunday.Mayze, of Chicago, is charged with one count of murder and is scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.