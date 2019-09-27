Man in custody for hammer attack on 2 women on Crystal Lake bike trail, police say

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- A 48-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly attacking two women with a hammer on a Crystal Lake bike trail Tuesday, according to police.

The McHenry County Conservation District Police Department said Friday that Angel Reinaldo-Cardoza of Woodstock has been taken into custody. He's being charged with two counts of attempted murder, one count of armed violence and four counts of aggravated battery.

Reinaldo-Cardoza is facing charges for the attack that occurred Tuesday on the Ridgefield Trace bike trail near Oak Street and Ridgefield Road.

A man attacked two women with a hammer on a bike trail in Crystal Lake Tuesday afternoon, a witness told police.



A witness told police that the man attacked the two women with a hammer.

"We heard some screaming. We thought maybe it was neighborhood kids but then we kept hearing it over and over, and it was a clear 'help,'" said Michelle Prather, who lives nearby. "So that's when my husband and I started to run to what we first heard."

They discovered a woman bleeding heavily from the head, and another with cuts to her arms.

McHenry County Conservation Police and other local forces responded within minutes after Prather's husband called 911.

Police said the victims were transported to a McHenry County hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They've since been released.

Police said more charges could be forthcoming.
