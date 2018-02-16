Man charged in Hebron assault case that led to fatal NW Ind. crash

Jeffrey Martin. (Porter County Sheriff's Office)

Sun-Times Media Wire
HEBRON, Ind. --
A 43-year-old Indiana man has been charged in connection with a home invasion and assault case that happened just before a fatal crash Thursday in northwest Indiana.

Jeffrey C. Martin, of Cedar Lake, Indiana, is charged with felony counts of aiding in a burglary, aggravated battery and battery with a deadly weapon, according to the Hebron Police Department.

He was ordered held without bail at the Porter County Jail, police said.

Martin and 36-year-old Kurt Falkenberg of Winfield, Indiana broke into a home in the Gas-Lite Mobile Home Park in Hebron, Indiana, Thursday morning and assaulted the resident of the home, police said.

Shortly after the home invasion, emergency crews responded about 9 a.m. in the 12700-block of County Line Road near Lakes of the Four Seasons, Indiana, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Department.

Faulkenberg was speeding north on County Line Road in a 1992 Toyota Camry when he crossed the center line and crashed head-on with a 2008 Pontiac Grand Am, authorities said.

Falkenberg was killed in the crash and pronounced dead at the scene, the Porter County Coroner's Office said. Martin, who was a passenger in Falkenberg's car, ran away after the crash, but was taken into a custody nearby.

A Demotte, Indiana woman who was driving the Pontiac was taken to a hospital, authorities said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
assaulthome invasionbatteryresidential burglarycrashHebron
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
Man at Amalia, NM, compound allegedly trained kids for school shootings
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
2 robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
Show More
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Sex toys cause closure of German airport terminal
More News