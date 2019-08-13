Man charged in hit-and-run crash that killed 1, injured another at Woodlawn bus shelter

CHICAGO -- A woman was killed and another injured in a hit-and-run crash Saturday in Woodlawn on the South Side.About 7:15 p.m., a Ford Explorer was headed east on 61st Street when it struck the two women, 60 and 59, while they were standing at a bus shelter in the 400 block of East 61st Street, Chicago police said.The Ford was driven away after the crash, police said. Errol Brice, 42, was charged with reckless homicide Monday evening.Beverly Barney, 59, was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and later died, police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said. She lived in Cottage Grove Heights.An autopsy Monday found she died of multiple injuries as a result of being hit by a motor vehicle, the medical examiner's office said. Her death was ruled an accident.The second woman was taken to Saint Bernard Hospital, where her condition was stabilized, authorities said.