stabbing

Dyer man charged in 'horror movie' stabbing attack on grandparents over smoking marijuana

DYER, Ind. -- The grandmother of a northwestern Indiana man charged in a knife attack on her and her husband said it was like a "horror movie" when their grandson allegedly grabbed a butcher knife and began stabbing them.

Nicholas Powers, 22, faces two counts each of attempted murder and battery in the Jan. 28 attack near the town of Dyer, Indiana.

Police said Powers was intoxicated and angry with his grandfather for threatening to kick him out of the home the trio shared for smoking marijuana when he allegedly first began stabbing his grandmother. She told police the attack "was something out of a horror movie."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
dyermarijuanaattempted murdergrandparentsstabbing
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
Boy allegedly stabbed 5-year-old sister while shouting 'die die'
Walgreens employee stabbed by 2 trying to steal beer from Avondale store, police say
Man charged with murder in fatal stabbing of father, 74, in West Town
'You tried to kill her': Man attacks woman with machete
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lincoln Park HS students walk out after 2 administrators fired
23 shot, 4 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
Woman sees missing dog on beer cans promoting shelter dogs
LIVE: Trump impeachment trial closing arguments
Rush Limbaugh says he has advanced lung cancer
Video: Lincolnwood gas station hit-and-run crash causes fuel spill
2 dead after shooting at Texas A&M University-Commerce
Show More
Trump wrongly congratulates Kansas for Super Bowl victory
Person killed, ISP trooper injured in I-57 crash in Riverdale
Semi-truck crashes into Elk Grove Village building
Iowa Caucuses 2020: Democratic race opens amid worry over beating President Trump
World Nutella Day will make your chocolate dreams come true
More TOP STORIES News