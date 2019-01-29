Illinois State Police Trooper Chris Lambert, was killed when he was struck on I-294 in Northbrook while responding to a multi-vehicle crash on Saturday.

A 61-year-old man charged in the crash that killed Illinois State Police Trooper Chris Lambert was high when he hit the trooper on I-294 in Northbrook, prosecutors said Tuesday.Scott Larson was charged with reckless homicide and appeared in a Cook County courthouse for a bond hearing on Tuesday.At about 4:30 p.m. Jan. 12, Lambert, 34, was driving home from a shift when he pulled over to assist at the scene of three-vehicle crash near Willow Road, state police said. While working at the crash scene, he was struck by a passing vehicle.A drug test revealed signs of cannabis in Larson's system. Authorities say he admitted to vaping.This weekend, Larson was arrested in Kenosha, Wisconsin on a warrant charging him in the trooper's death. He was extradited back to Illinois.Larson had been convicted of felony reckless driving and DUI in Wisconsin five years ago.