Man charged in ISP Trooper Chris Lambert death on I-294 in Northbrook

Scott Larson, 61, was charged in the crash that killed Illinois State Police Trooper Chris Lambert.

A 61-year-old man charged in the crash that killed Illinois State Police Trooper Chris Lambert was high when he hit the trooper on I-294 in Northbrook, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Scott Larson was charged with reckless homicide and appeared in a Cook County courthouse for a bond hearing on Tuesday.
At about 4:30 p.m. Jan. 12, Lambert, 34, was driving home from a shift when he pulled over to assist at the scene of three-vehicle crash near Willow Road, state police said. While working at the crash scene, he was struck by a passing vehicle.

A drug test revealed signs of cannabis in Larson's system. Authorities say he admitted to vaping.
This weekend, Larson was arrested in Kenosha, Wisconsin on a warrant charging him in the trooper's death. He was extradited back to Illinois.

Larson had been convicted of felony reckless driving and DUI in Wisconsin five years ago.

Illinois State Police Trooper Chris Lambert, was killed when he was struck on I-294 in Northbrook while responding to a multi-vehicle crash on Saturday.

