chicago shooting

Man, 18, charged in Jaslyn Adams' death drove car for 2 shooters, prosecutors say

EMBED <>More Videos

Man faces charges in connection to Jaslyn Adams murder

CHICAGO -- A man charged in the shooting death of a 7-year-old girl outside a Chicago McDonald's drove up behind a car driven by the girl's father while two other men got out and opened fire, prosecutors said Sunday.

EMBED More News Videos

A shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway by Chicago police Thursday afternoon injured a man suspected in the murder of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams.



Marion Lewis, 18, is being held without bond on a charge of murder and 18 other charges, including three counts of attempted murder and aggravated assault of a police officer.

The two other suspects in the April 18 killing of Jaslyn Adams have been identified by police but have not been charged, prosecutors said. It was not immediately known if either suspect was in custody.

WATCH | CPD Supt. David Brown announces charges in shooting death of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams
EMBED More News Videos

Chicago police announce charges against an 18-year-old man accused in the fatal shooting of a 7-year-old girl while waiting in a McDonald's drive-thru with her dad last week. He wa



Jaslyn and her father were in a McDonald's drive-thru on Chicago's West Side when the men pulled up in a silver Audi, according to prosecutors. They say surveillance video shows two men get out of the car, fire weapons at the victims' car and get back into the Audi. When the victims' car started to move forward the two men got out of the Audi again and fired more shots into the vehicle before speeding away, prosecutors said. Twenty-eight shell casings were found at the scene.

RELATED: Father speaks out after 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams fatally shot in McDonald's drive-thru

The girl's father, Jontae Adams, 29, was shot in the upper body and remains hospitalized, authorities said.

Police tracked Lewis down at an apartment in the Chicago suburb of Lombard using information on his Facebook page, prosecutors said. He was arrested Thursday while trying to steal a family's car on the Eisenhower Expressway after crashing his own trying to elude police, authorities said. He was shot several times by an officer trying to arrest him but is expected to survive, police said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
homan squarechicagoexpressway shootingchicago shootingpolice shootingillinois state policechild killedtraffichighwayschild shotchicago police department
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO SHOOTING
16 shot, 2 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
7 shot, 1 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
Bodycam video released of deadly Brighton Park police shootout
Man charged in LSD road rage shooting that injured toddler denied bail
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Full list of 2021 Oscar winners
Skip your 2nd COVID vaccine dose? Health officials say it's not too late
This beefless Italian beef brings all the flavors of the Chicago classic sandwich
Surviving good Samaritan recalls deadly stabbing at Berwyn store; man charged
16 shot, 2 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
Chicago ties to look out for during Oscars 2021
Man charged for attacking Chicago police detective who was investigating murder
Show More
Residents gather to support Markham mayor despite controversy
1st supermoon of 2021 lights up night sky Monday
Cook County vaccine sites expand walk-ins as IL reports 2,035 new COVID cases
Best picture winners list: Every movie to win top Oscar
Chicago Weather: Cloudy, breezy Sunday night
More TOP STORIES News