Somers House shooting: Man, 24, charged in Kenosha Co. mass shooting that that killed 3

KENOSHA, Wis. (WLS) -- A man has been charged with three counts of intentional first degree murder in a bar mass shooting that left three people dead and three more people injured.Rakayo Vison, 24, is also charged with an additional count of first degree attempted intentional homicide in the shooting, the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office said.Vinson is accused of opening fire at the Somers House Tavern off Sheridan Road in Wisconsin early Sunday morning.Three of the victims were hospitalized with gunshot wounds, and police said there could be at least one other possible unknown shooting victim.Two of the victims died at the scene. The third victim fled in a car with other people but later died on the way to a hospital."At first, there was a fight that broke out between two individuals right next to the bar," said Heidi Wittwer, who was at the bar at the time of the shooting.The sheriff said the person responsible may have been told to leave the bar, and then returned to go on the shooting spree.The three men killed were identified as Cedrick Gaston, 26, Atkeem Stevenson, 26, and Kevin Donaldson, 27.