mass shooting

Somers House shooting: Man, 24, charged in Kenosha Co. mass shooting that that killed 3

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Victims ID'd, man arrested in Kenosha bar shooting that killed 3, injured 3 others: sheriff

KENOSHA, Wis. (WLS) -- A man has been charged with three counts of intentional first degree murder in a bar mass shooting that left three people dead and three more people injured.

Rakayo Vison, 24, is also charged with an additional count of first degree attempted intentional homicide in the shooting, the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office said.

Vinson is accused of opening fire at the Somers House Tavern off Sheridan Road in Wisconsin early Sunday morning.

RELATED: Man, 24, arrested after 3 killed, at least 3 others injured at Kenosha Co. bar, sheriff says

Three of the victims were hospitalized with gunshot wounds, and police said there could be at least one other possible unknown shooting victim.

Two of the victims died at the scene. The third victim fled in a car with other people but later died on the way to a hospital.

"At first, there was a fight that broke out between two individuals right next to the bar," said Heidi Wittwer, who was at the bar at the time of the shooting.

The sheriff said the person responsible may have been told to leave the bar, and then returned to go on the shooting spree.

The three men killed were identified as Cedrick Gaston, 26, Atkeem Stevenson, 26, and Kevin Donaldson, 27.

Please note: The video in the player at the top of this page is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kenoshadeadly shootingfatal shootingmass shootingperson killedpolice
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MASS SHOOTING
Alleged IN FedEx shooter didn't have 'red flag' hearing: prosecutor
Former deputy accused of killing ex-wife and stepdaughter
Former deputy arrested in deadly shooting of 3, police say
Victims ID'd, man arrested in Kenosha bar shooting that killed 3, injured 3 others: sheriff
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rally calls for police reforms outside Chicago City Council
White House offers new tax credit to help spur vaccinations
Police kill Ma'Khia Bryant, 16, who attacked 2 with knife
707 Naperville students under COVID-related quarantine
IL reports 2,765 new COVID-19 cases, 28 deaths
CPS plans to fully reopen schools this fall
George Floyd protest: Chicago reaction peaceful after Chauvin verdict
Show More
Teen arrested in connection with carjacking, CPD chase: officials
Loretto Hospital resumes vaccinations for Austin residents
Jury's swift verdict for Derek Chauvin in George Floyd's death: Guilty
Here's how long Derek Chauvin could spend in prison
DOJ announces police probe day after George Floyd case verdict
More TOP STORIES News