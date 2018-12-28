Man charged in Lakeview armed robbery after arrest on CTA Red Line train

A man accused of robbing a woman in Lakeview and arrested on a CTA Red Line train in Lakeview Thursday afternoon has been charged.Police said 18-year-old Xavier Lyons robbed a 27-year-old woman after displaying a pellet gun. Lyons then fled toward the CTA's Belmont station and boarded a Red Line train.An officer spotted Lyons, pulled open the train doors and took him into custody. No injuries were reported.Police said Friday Lyons, of Chicago, has been charged with one felony count of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon.