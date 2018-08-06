Man charged in Lincoln Park attempted sex assault; victim allegedly dragged into alley

Keith Thomas. (Chicago Police Department)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 34-year-old man from west suburban Oak Park was charged Monday in a kidnapping and attempted sexual assault on Chicago's North Side.

Keith Thomas, of the first block of Le Moyne Street in Oak Park, was arrested after the victim positively identified him as the suspect in the attack, police said.

The victim was grabbed by the neck and dragged into an alley in the 400-block of West Armitage Avenue in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood around 1:20 p.m. Friday, police said. Thomas allegedly tried to sexually assault the victim in that alley.

Thomas was charged with attempted criminal sexual assault by force, kidnapping by force or threat of force and aggravated battery by strangulation, all felonies. He was scheduled to appear in bond court on Monday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
attempted sex assaultkidnappingstranglingChicagoLincoln ParkOak Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
66 shot, 12 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Mundelein teen dies after being found unresponsive at Lollapalooza
Gay teen kicked out of home will pay $0 to attend Georgetown University
Woman found dead, tied-up in bathtub in Gresham ID'd
The Church by Nike Basketball gives young athletes a unique place to play
Lollapalooza 2018: 12 arrested, 160 hospitalized during 4 days
Outraged father tackles up-skirt photo suspect at Target
Police: Store clerk sold alcohol to minor in crash that killed 2 teens
Show More
Dog killed trying to protect family from intruder
Police warn parents about 'Momo Challenge' that may encourage suicide
Beyonce reveals she had emergency C-section in Vogue essays
Police: Nurse stabbed by woman trying to stab sick father
More News