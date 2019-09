Man charged in murder of Dolton mother shot while driving with children

EMBED >More News Videos The husband of a deceased Dolton woman who was shot in front of her children is sharing memories of how 40-year-old Marshia McGill lived.

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- An 18-year-old man has been charged in the killing of a Dolton mother who was shot while driving with four of her eight children. Police say Avion Fonville has been charged with first degree murder. Police believe he is the person responsible for killing 40-year-old Marshia McGill Bowman last monthShe was driving down Sibley in Dolton last month with her children when gunfire erupted between two groups. McGill was struck by a stray bullet intended for another person."It's just a sign of the times that we have young individuals out here, we have an influx of guns in our inner city and inner suburbs and that's why we need the community to come together," said Dolton Police Chief Robert E. Fox.McGill's death is one of several fatal unrelated shootings in the village in recent weeks.A couple days after McGill-Bowman was killed by a stray bullet, 16-year-old Akeira Boston was fatally shot while sitting in a car outside a convenience store.Angelneka Smith, a 31-year-old mother, was killed in a shooting outside a Dolton bar last Sunday.Dolton police said they have a suspect in custody and charges are pending in that case.Meanwhile, a group of community leaders and residents plan to hold a peace rally at 6 p.m. in Needles Park.