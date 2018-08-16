Man charged in murder of Northfield attorney due in court Thursday

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) --A Winnetka man facing murder charges for shooting a prominent Chicago attorney is due in court Thursday afternoon.
Police said John Gately III shot and killed prominent lawyer Steve Shapiro in his Northfield home.
Gately, 66, is charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Shapiro.
Investigators did not disclose how Gately and Shapiro may have known each other, but an obituary lists Gately as Shapiro's brother-in-law.
The shooting happened Monday at Shapiro's home in the 200-block of Latrobe Avenue.
Police said Gately ran from the home into some nearby woods and then back to his apartment near Tower and Green Bay roads in Winnetka. SWAT teams rolled in and Gately was taken into custody soon after.
The 72-year-old attorney was a partner at the Mayer Brown law firm where he was the founder and senior member of his firm's Supreme Court and Appellate practice.
Police have not released a motive for the shooting.