A 31-year-old man, who lived on the same block where a Whitney Young High School student with special needs was fatally stabbed, was charged Thursday in the teen's murder.Brandon Porter-Young was stabbed to death on Feb. 2 at his temporary apartment in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.Since early December 2018, Porter-Young had been living with his mother at the Jr Plaza Hotel II, 3001 W. Jackson Blvd., said Annie Harris, a hotel employee.Porter-Young was found at the hotel around 10 p.m. on Feb. 2 with multiple stab wounds to his upper body, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:25 p.m.Porter-Young was diagnosed with autism as a child and his family doubts he would have spoken to anyone or opened the door."It's, like, high-functioning. You wouldn't know he had autism unless you talked with him, it takes him a while to respond," said Brian Porter, his brother.Darryl Ray, of the 3000-block of West Jackson Boulevard, was charged Thursday with first-degree murder. DNA evidence positively identified him as the suspect in Porter-Young's stabbing death. He is due in Bond Court Friday.Porter-Young was a handsome, quiet 18-year-old senior who loved playing basketball and gardening, according to a peer and members of the Whitney Young staff. Principal Joyce Dorsey Kenner recalled that he "always had a smile on his face."Corryne Irvin, a special education teacher at Whitney Young, said Porter-Young's autism limited his verbal skills and he had a hard time communicating with people he didn't know."I was really shocked and it didn't really sink in until yesterday when I came to school and he wasn't here. When he didn't get off the bus," Irvin said in February.Porter-Young was also involved in Whitney Young's popular Best Buddies program, which pairs special education students with other students from the school."He was a really sweet person," Porter-Young's Best Buddy partner Rowan Broderick said. Broderick, a freshman, said that she and Porter-Young often chatted in the school's cafeteria.Rebecca Folkerts, the advisor for the Best Buddies program and Porter-Young's former teacher, remembered him as a responsible student with a "great sense of humor." Folkerts said the "extremely bright" Brandon was primed to get a job after graduating at the end of the school year."As tragically as Brandon died - it's really, really sad - my heart is warmed by the outpouring of support for this young man," Kenner said.