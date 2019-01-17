Man charged in stabbing death of Whitney Young HS student with autism

Darryl Ray. (Chicago Police Department)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 31-year-old man, who lived on the same block where a Whitney Young High School student with special needs was fatally stabbed, was charged Thursday in the teen's murder.

Brandon Porter-Young was stabbed to death on Feb. 2 at his temporary apartment in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Since early December 2018, Porter-Young had been living with his mother at the Jr Plaza Hotel II, 3001 W. Jackson Blvd., said Annie Harris, a hotel employee.

Porter-Young was found at the hotel around 10 p.m. on Feb. 2 with multiple stab wounds to his upper body, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:25 p.m.

WATCH: Whitney Young HS senior with autism found stabbed to death
EMBED More News Videos

Faculty and students at Whitney Young High School on Monday were mourning the loss of a popular special needs student who was stabbed to death.



Porter-Young was diagnosed with autism as a child and his family doubts he would have spoken to anyone or opened the door.

"It's, like, high-functioning. You wouldn't know he had autism unless you talked with him, it takes him a while to respond," said Brian Porter, his brother.

Darryl Ray, of the 3000-block of West Jackson Boulevard, was charged Thursday with first-degree murder. DNA evidence positively identified him as the suspect in Porter-Young's stabbing death. He is due in Bond Court Friday.

WATCH: Whitney Young student found stabbed to death mourned
EMBED More News Videos

Students gathered to remember Tuesday to mourn and remember Brandon Porter-Young, who was found stabbed to death earlier this month.



Porter-Young was a handsome, quiet 18-year-old senior who loved playing basketball and gardening, according to a peer and members of the Whitney Young staff. Principal Joyce Dorsey Kenner recalled that he "always had a smile on his face."

Corryne Irvin, a special education teacher at Whitney Young, said Porter-Young's autism limited his verbal skills and he had a hard time communicating with people he didn't know.
"I was really shocked and it didn't really sink in until yesterday when I came to school and he wasn't here. When he didn't get off the bus," Irvin said in February.

Porter-Young was also involved in Whitney Young's popular Best Buddies program, which pairs special education students with other students from the school.

"He was a really sweet person," Porter-Young's Best Buddy partner Rowan Broderick said. Broderick, a freshman, said that she and Porter-Young often chatted in the school's cafeteria.

Rebecca Folkerts, the advisor for the Best Buddies program and Porter-Young's former teacher, remembered him as a responsible student with a "great sense of humor." Folkerts said the "extremely bright" Brandon was primed to get a job after graduating at the end of the school year.

"As tragically as Brandon died - it's really, really sad - my heart is warmed by the outpouring of support for this young man," Kenner said.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingmurderhigh schoolautismChicagoEast Garfield ParkNear West Side
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Whitney Young HS senior with autism found stabbed to death
Whitney Young student found stabbed to death mourned at memorial
Top Stories
3 CPD officers acquitted in Laquan McDonald shooting cover-up case
Weekend snowstorm could dump 3-8 inches; Winter Storm Watch issued
Woman charged in Aurora hair-dragging incident caught on video
2 charged in fatal shooting of HS student in Griffith, Ind.
Woman accused of having hoax condition for 'sexual gratification'
Trump denies Pelosi aircraft for planned trip abroad
Divers report sighting of one of world's largest great white sharks
Prince Philip, 97, involved in car accident
Show More
Designs for O'Hare expansion unveiled, public can vote through Jan. 23
Governor JB Pritzker signs gun dealer licensing bill into law
Dad builds accessible igloo for kids with disabilities
Is it too late to get a flu shot?
More News