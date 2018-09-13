Man charged in O'Hare Airport stabbing

A 57-year-old man has been charged in a stabbing at O'Hare Airport Wednesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 57-year-old Chicago man has been charged in a stabbing at O'Hare Airport Wednesday morning.

Segundo Pineda Ovalle, 57, is charged with aggravated battery.

Police said he got into an argument with the victim in a walkway between a parking lot and the International Terminal. That's when police said Pineda Ovalle stabbed the man with a knife.

A passing law enforcement officer working at the airport saw what was going on and called for assistance. The victim is recovering.

Police said both men are known to solicit passengers for cab rides. The city says neither are licensed Chicago cab drivers.
